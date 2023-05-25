Murder arrest after woman found dead in house in Waterlooville

UK English Police van by police cordon
Police started an investigation after the woman was found dead on Monday

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after the death of a woman.

Police found the body of the 54-year-old in a house in Puffin Walk, Waterlooville, Hampshire, at about 11:50 BST on Monday.

A 56-year-old man, from Waterlooville, was arrested on suspicion of murder and has since been released on bail.

Hampshire police confirmed an investigation was ongoing and said officers would remain in the area for the time being.

