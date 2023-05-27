Man released after woman found dead in Waterlooville
- Published
A man arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of a woman has been released without charge.
The body of a 54-year-old woman was found in a house in Puffin Walk, Waterlooville, Hampshire, at about 11:50 BST on 22 May.
A 56-year-old man, from Waterlooville, was initially arrested on suspicion of murder.
Hampshire Police later confirmed he was released from the investigation with no further action to be taken against him.
The force said a Home Office post mortem examination, which was concluded on Friday, determined that the woman's death was non-suspicious.
The police said the woman's family had been informed of the decision and a file would be prepared for the coroner.
