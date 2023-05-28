Basingstoke: Fire damages building in Oakridge Road
A three-storey apartment complex in Hampshire has been severely damaged by a fire.
More than 80 firefighters attended the incident in Basingstoke at about 15:20 BST on Saturday.
The blaze affected the second floor and roof of the building and residents were evacuated.
Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service said "all persons were accounted for". The cause of the fire and the extent of the damage is yet to be confirmed.
A local resident, who lived in the housing complex in Oakridge Road, and did not want to be identified, told the BBC she drove to the site after a neighbour phoned her to tell her there was a fire.
"I just saw the devastation, people crying because they have lost everything," she said.
The woman said the fire spread quickly and residents spent the night in a hotel.
"We really don't know what is going to happen after this," she said.
Councillor Paul Harvey, the leader of Basingstoke and Deane Borough Council, praised the emergency services for their response and said the authority was working with the county council and housing provider Vivid to make sure residents were looked after.
"There'll be time for working out what happened and why, but right now it's about dealing with the emergency and supporting our community," he wrote on social media.
The exact number of people and properties affected by the fire is yet to be confirmed.
But Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service said the police and local council were establishing "numbers and levels of support required".
A spokesperson for the service added: "Support is being given to temporarily house those affected by the incident. The local community centre is still being used for this."
Crews from St Mary's, Beaulieu, Wickham, Yateley, Alton, Eastleigh, Whitchurch, Winchester, Rushmoor, Fleet, Sutton Scotney, Tadley and Basingstoke were all sent to the scene on Saturday.
The fire service said the blaze was put out by 00:51 BST on Sunday, with some crews remaining at the site during the night to "monitor, damping down and working with partner agencies to assess damage to the building".
Fire investigation officers were also expected to attend the scene on Sunday "for further checks".
On Sunday morning bus company Stagecoach said that due to the fire its number five bus service would be unable to serve Oakridge "for the foreseeable".
Local pub The Oak said it would provide free roast dinner on Sunday to all those displaced.
Basingstoke and Deane Borough Council said people had been generously offering donations but the authority could not take them in yet as it was ensuring everyone had somewhere to stay.
"We will be working with voluntary partners to set up a way of making donations if people wish to do that, as we will then be able use the money raised to help fund what the people who have lost homes in the fire most need," the council said in a statement.
