Police granted more time to question Ryde murder suspects
- Published
Police have been granted more time to question three people arrested on suspicion of murdering a man who died following an assault.
Police were called to reports of a man being seriously assaulted in Park Road, Ryde, at 03:17 BST on Sunday.
The victim, aged in his 30s, died on the way to hospital, Hampshire Constabulary said.
Police have been granted 32 more hours to question two men and a woman arrested on suspicion of murder.
A 27-year-old man from Sandown, a 27-year-old man from Ryde and a 24-year-old woman from Shanklin will remain in custody while police conduct further investigations, the force confirmed.
In a previous statement, Hampshire Constabulary said it believed the serious assault was an isolated incident and those involved were known to each other. The man's next of kin have been informed.
The force is calling for anyone with CCTV footage from a doorbell or car in relation to the incident to contact them.
Det Ch Insp Andrea Douglas said: "Our thoughts remain with the man's family as we continue working hard to understand the exact circumstances of what has taken place."
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.