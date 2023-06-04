Pedestrian killed in M27 crash in Southampton
- Published
A pedestrian has died in a crash involving a car on the M27.
Part of the eastbound carriageway was shut for several hours after the crash at junction five for Southampton Airport on Saturday just before 16:00 BST.
Hampshire Constabulary said a black BMW hit the pedestrian - a man in his 40s.
The man, who has not been identified but has been described as of no fixed abode, died at the scene.
A police spokeswomen said no arrests had been made.
Insp Mark Foster urged anyone who was on the road at the time and saw either the vehicle or the pedestrian to contact police.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.