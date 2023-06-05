Tributes to motorcyclist killed in A272 crash
The family of a 25-year-old motorcyclist who died in a collision with an HGV say he was "taken far too soon".
Paul Ransom died after the incident on the A272 near Langrish, Hampshire at 07:26 BST on Wednesday 24 May.
In a tribute, Mr Ransom's family said he had married wife Sophie in November and was "excited to be a dad to a little girl" in October.
He had been riding his blue Suzuki motorcycle to work in Liss.
Hampshire Constabulary confirmed it is still investigating the incident and has appealed for witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage to come forward.
In a statement, Mr Ransom's family said he had been on his way to "a job he loved" with White Rose Garages.
They continued: "He lived in Waterlooville with his wife, Sophie. They married last November at Southend Barns. Paul and Sophie are expecting their first baby in October and Paul was so excited to be a dad to a little girl.
"He was an active cyclist in his early 20s and enjoyed going to the gym with his friends and for walks on the beach in Southsea.
"Paul was kind, loyal and always funny. He was taken far too soon and his family are very grateful for the love that has been sent their way."
Mr Ransom's family also said they wanted to "express huge gratitude" to the people who helped him at the scene that day.
