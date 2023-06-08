Mark Noke death: Seven re-arrested over flat stabbing death
Police have re-arrested seven men after a 64-year-old man was found stabbed to death in his flat.
Mark Noke was found dead at the home in Warburton Road, Southampton, just after 01:00 GMT on 25 February.
Police said five men aged from 22 to 39 have been re-arrested on suspicion of murder and conspiring to commit robbery.
Two men aged 20 and 30, have been re-arrested on suspicion of conspiring to commit robbery.
Both were held previously on suspicion of assisting an offender.
All seven men, who are from the city, remain in custody.
