Alton: Man driving vintage sports car dies in A31 crash
A man driving a vintage sports car has died in a crash.
The 79-year-old was behind the wheel of a Frazer Nash when the collision with a Suzuki Alto happened on the A31 southbound in Alton, Hampshire, shortly before 12:30 BST on Wednesday.
Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said the pensioner, who was from Tongham, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police want witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage to come forward.
