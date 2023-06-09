Mark Noke death: Five men charged with murder
Five men have been charged with murdering a 64-year-old man who was found stabbed to death in his flat.
Mark Noke was found dead at his home in Warburton Road, Southampton, in the early hours of 25 February.
The five men, aged between 22 and 39, are due to appear before Southampton magistrates later charged with murder, manslaughter and conspiracy to rob.
Two other men, from Southampton, each face a single charge of conspiracy to commit robbery.
Mr Noke was found dead at about 01:00 GMT from a stab wound to the chest, police said.
The men charged with murder are:
• Kieran Thomas Claffey, 28, of Keynsham Road, Southampton
• Leighton James Tabone, 23, of no fixed abode
• Bradley James O'Dell, 22, of Blendworth Lane, Southampton
• Aaron Paul Dean Morgan, 31, of no fixed abode
• Justin Lee Roach, 39, of Steep Close, Southampton
The two men who are charged with conspiracy to commit robbery are Harley Wilson, 20, of International Way and Daniel Alexander Bull, 30, of Valentine Avenue.
