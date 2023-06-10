Isle of Wight school faces closure after council U-turn
An island primary school whose future was saved a few days ago is set to face the threat of closure again.
The Isle of Wight Council recently withdrew proposals to close Chillerton and Rookley Primary School through its amalgamation with Godshill Primary.
The council's U-turn followed a backlash from residents.
But on Thursday it was revealed plans to close the school were still being considered by the authority and might be brought forward in July.
Speaking during a cabinet meeting, the council's education lead councillor Debbie Andre revealed the intention to bring new plans to next month's meeting which would put the statutory process to close Chillerton and Rookley Primary School back on track.
The school was one of the four on the Isle of Wight - along with Cowes Primary School, St Mary's RC Primary School in Ryde and Wroxall Primary School - which were facing closure due to the council's plans to address a surplus of more than 200 school places across the island.
Ms Andre said while it was important the authority "concluded the amalgamation" this would not "resolve the chronic issue of surplus places in the primary sector across the island".
The future of Chillerton and Rookley Primary School has been hanging in the balance since January 2021, when there were calls to amalgamate rural schools due to falling pupil numbers and increased costs.
The school has space to teach 91 children but has had its pupil admissions number reduced in recent years to 13 pupils.
Currently pupils are not being educated on the Chillerton and Rookley Primary School site but have instead been taught at Godshill Primary since January due to staffing issues.
The council said parents and children were content with this arrangement.
Public consultations are expected in the coming months.
Should the latest plans go ahead, the schools would amalgamate - through the closure of Chillerton and Rookley Primary - from 1 January.