Basingstoke blaze caused by electrical fault, says fire service
- Published
An electrical fault caused a fire at a three-storey apartment complex in Hampshire, the fire service has said.
More than 80 firefighters tackled the blaze in Basingstoke on 27 May, which left 24 families displaced.
On Saturday, some of those affected attended a fundraiser event in Oakridge, arranged by the local community and hosted by the Oak pub.
Basingstoke and Deane Borough Council also lent its support to the fundraiser.
It had said previously it planned to work with voluntary partners to set up a donation scheme to help the displaced families.
Housing association Vivid said after the blaze it was providing funds for tenants to buy emergency supplies.
Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service said its investigation team had found the cause of the fire at the complex in Oakridge Road was an electrical fault.
