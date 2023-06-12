Southsea: Noise warning ahead of coast defence piling work
People living near a seafront where coastal defences are being built have been warned to expect noise while piles are hammered into the seabed.
The £131m scheme along Portsmouth's coastline is being built at Southsea to prevent flooding.
The piles, topped with navigation markers, are being installed to warn boats of a submerged rock area.
The work is due to be carried out over two weeks from 21 June with noise during four days.
The Southsea Coastal Scheme said the piles would be put in using a floating barge and crane.
It said: "The piling work will start with a vibratory hammer to vibrate the pile until it reaches depth.
"There will be some noise associated with this work but this should only be on four days when we are driving the piles into the ground."
The project, which started in September 2020 , includes building walls, raising land and widening beaches along a 4.5km (2.8-mile) stretch.
