Police save brides' big day after wedding coach breaks down
- Published
Two brides whose coach broke down on the way to their wedding arrived with "minutes to spare" after getting a lift in a police car.
Hampshire police said the officers were "in the right place at the right time" when they found the coach carrying a wedding party in Hedge End on Saturday.
In a Facebook post, the officers from the Hedge End Neighbourhood Policing Team said they were happy to help.
"We wish them all the best for a very happy future together," they said.
The Facebook post said: "We were in the right place at the right time this morning as a coach carrying a wedding party had broken down on St John's Road in Hedge End.
"The brides were understandably very worried that they were going to miss their wedding.
"We told them to hop in to the police car and we gave them a lift in style to their wedding venue, arriving with minutes to spare!
"We wish them all the best for a very happy future together and are very happy that we could be there to help!"
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.