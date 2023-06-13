Isle of Wight: Man arrested over woman's death in Newport
- Published
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman was found dead at a flat on the Isle of Wight.
Police said the body of the woman, aged in her 50s, was found by officers at Woodbine Close, Newport, shortly after 12:30 BST on Monday.
A 51-year-old man, who was known to the woman, has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in custody.
Anyone who has any information is urged to contact Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.