Southampton: Lorry crash shuts road near ferry terminal
- Published
A crash involving a lorry led to the closure of a city centre road near a ferry terminal.
Police shut the A33 at Town Quay, Southampton, between the High Street and Bugle Street shortly before 06:00 BST.
The crash brought down part of the pelican crossing near the entrance to the Red Funnel car ferry terminal.
The road has reopened westbound, eastbound one lane remains closed by the ferry terminal entrance.
Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said the lorry driver, a man in his 40s, has been taken to Southampton General Hospital.
The force said: "Our enquiries remain ongoing to ascertain the exact circumstances of the incident."
Thousands of people are due to head to the Isle of Wight from the terminal for the Isle Of Wight Festival, which starts later.
People travelling to the waterfront area of the city are being urged to allow extra time for their journey.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.