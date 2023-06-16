Bursledon man admits killing young mother in head-on crash
- Published
A man has pleaded guilty to causing the death of a young mother by dangerous driving.
Mia Wort, 18, was a passenger in a Ford Focus which collided head-on with an Audi A3 in Bursledon, Hampshire, at about 01:20 BST on 17 July 2021.
Ms Wort, of Honeysuckle Road, Southampton, was pronounced dead at the scene on the A27 Kanes Hill.
Craig Procter, 38, of The Acorns, Bursledon, will be sentenced at Southampton Crown Court on Thursday.
Previously Ms Wort's family said she was a "loving and caring daughter, sister and mother".
In a statement they said: "We watched with pride as she took her first steps as a new parent with her family by her side.
"She was looking forward to a long future with her daughter. This has now been taken away from her and leaves a void that can never be filled."
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.