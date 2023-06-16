Foxlease: Girl guiding 'will lose heart' if planned closures happen
- Published
A girl guide leader says the movement will "lose a bit of its heart" if plans to close five of its centres go ahead.
Vivienne Franklin works with Guides and Brownies at Foxlease in the New Forest, which she described as a "magical place".
She said: "What we're asking is please engage with us. Let's explore other options."
Girlguiding UK said the decision was to ensure it was "financially sustainable for the future".
Foxlease, which celebrated its centenary last year, is based at a Georgian manor house near Lyndhurst.
The other centres, which are all set close at the end of 2023, are Waddow Hall in Lancashire, Blacklands Farm in West Sussex, Glenbrook in the Peak District and Ynysgain Centre in Eryri National Park.
Girlguiding UK plans to sell the sites due to less than 10% of groups using them.
Ms Franklin, who went to Foxlease as a child and sent her daughters there, said: "It's unique. It's a girl-only environment which I think is important for them to express themselves. It's a safe space, and it's about the friendships, the challenges."
She added: "Yes we can have adventures elsewhere but it won't be in the same guiding spirit, on the scales we can do at these centres.
"Let's explore how we can save Foxlease, not only for girl guiding, but for the community of Lyndhurst, and the Duke of Edinburgh groups and the schools that all meet here."
In a statement, the organisation said: "Girlguiding's board of trustees regularly reviews strategy, risk and resources, in order to focus on the organisation's core mission for all girls and to ensure it is financially sustainable for the future.
"Following a comprehensive review, the board of trustees have made the recommendation to sell the five activity centres Girlguiding owns...
"Girlguiding is now in a period of consultation with staff who may be affected by any implementation of this recommendation."
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.