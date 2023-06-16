Longmoor fire: Crews battle forest and scrubland blaze

Fire at LongmoorJohn Houlton
Thick plumes of dark smoke can be seen from miles around

Fire crews are fighting a large blaze which has engulfed more than 12 hectares of forest and scrubland.

Sixteen crews are currently in attendance after being called to Longmoor in Hampshire earlier. Thick plumes of dark smoke can be seen from miles around.

Nearby residents have been advised to avoid the area and keep windows and doors shut.

Firefighters from both the Hampshire and Surrey services are onsite.

Four hose reel jets and four Land Rovers are also being used to help fight the flames.

