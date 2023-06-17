Longmoor fire: Warning over flames spreading beyond cordons
- Published
A fire at a military firing range has spread beyond official emergency cordons, the fire service has warned.
Crews have been tackling the flames in a forest near Longmoor Camp in Hampshire since Friday afternoon.
On Saturday afternoon, the fire service said 16 hectares of woodland had been affected and that rising wind speeds were causing difficulties for crews.
The Ministry of Defence said the fire, which is in the range's "danger area", was still being contained.
Residents living nearby have been told to avoid the area and to keep windows and doors shut.
A spokesperson for Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service said crews had worked "relentlessly" overnight.
"The primary objective is to confine the fire within its current boundaries, preventing it from escalating further and safeguarding the surrounding environment," the spokesperson added.
"Currently, there are small fires spreading outside the cordon due to wind speed increases."
