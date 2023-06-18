Lorry driver dies after crash near Southampton ferry terminal
- Published
A lorry driver has died after his vehicle crashed into a set of traffic lights near a ferry terminal.
The 40-year-old man was driving on the A33 at Town Quay, Southampton, when the crash happened on Thursday morning.
The man, who was from Bournemouth, was taken to hospital but later died as a result of his injuries, police said.
Hampshire Constabulary, which shut the road for several hours after the crash, has appealed for witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage to come forward.
The force said it was called at 05:45 BST and that the HGV had just emerged from the Red Funnel ferry terminal when it hit the traffic lights.
