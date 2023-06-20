Hampshire: No further police action over Treetops Preschool
A police investigation into a Hampshire preschool has been ended after no offences were identified.
Treetops Preschool in Hedge End was closed on 26 January after safeguarding concerns were reported to Ofsted.
A person, who was initially arrested on suspicion of possessing indecent images of children and other offences, was subsequently released.
Ofsted said it would take no further action as the provider resigned their registration with the watchdog.
Hampshire Constabulary said following an investigation no offences had been identified and it would not be taking any further action.
Treetops Preschool has been approached for comment.
