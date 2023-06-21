Three people injured in Southampton marquee collapse
Three people have been injured when a marquee collapsed as it was being dismantled.
The structure at Mayflower Park in Southampton had been in place for the Seawork marine exhibition, which ran from 13-15 June.
Police, ambulance and fire crews are at the waterfront park which has been closed.
South Central Ambulance Service said crews were "assessing three patients who have sustained minor injuries".
