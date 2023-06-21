Second murder arrest after man's body found in Leigh Park stream
A second man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a body was discovered in a stream on a Hampshire housing estate.
Barry Cairns, 53, was found dead at Hermitage Stream in Leigh Park, Havant, early on Tuesday.
Hampshire Constabulary said a 42-year-old man was detained on suspicion of murder.
A 47-year-old man, who was arrested on suspicion of murder on Tuesday, remains in custody.
