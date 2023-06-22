Portsmouth Gunwharf Quays: Plans for £45m revamp revealed
Multi-million pound plans to revamp Portsmouth's waterfront Gunwharf Quays shopping centre have been revealed.
Owners Landsec said the £45m investment would include new flooring, lighting and decor upgrades.
Portsmouth City Council also granted planning permission for solar panels to be installed on the complex's roof earlier this week.
Landsec said the work would "improve the guest experience" at the centre, which first opened in 2001.
The first phase of the project drawn-up by Landsec is focused on The Avenues and, should planning permission be granted, work is expected to start early next year and take about a year to complete.
The leader of Portsmouth City Council, Steve Pitt, said it was "a sign of confidence" in the city despite ongoing economic difficulties across the country.
"Gunwharf is a flagship development, not only for Portsmouth residents but also attracting people from outside the city," he said.
"It's really great news that Landsec are willing to make this level of investment."
Yvonne Clay, Gunwharf Quays' centre director. said: "These improvement works will ensure our retailers continue to flourish and benefit from an environment that best helps them to connect with their customers."
The 500,000 sq ft (46,000 sq m) outlet shopping complex sits alongside the Spinnaker Tower on Portsmouth's waterfront.
