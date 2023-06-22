Bursledon man jailed for killing young mum in head-on crash
- Published
A man who caused a crash that killed a young mother has been jailed for eight and a half years.
Mia Wort, 18, was a passenger in a Ford Focus that collided head-on with an Audi A3 in Bursledon, Hampshire, in the early hours of 17 July 2021.
Craig Procter, 38, of The Acorns, Bursledon, previously pleaded guilty at Southampton Crown Court to causing death by dangerous driving.
His jail term includes six months for a previous suspended sentence.
He was also banned from driving for a period of five years, extended for four years and three months to reflect the time spent in custody.
Police said Procter, who was also convicted of aggravated vehicle taking, had stolen his mother's car, which he drove at speed before crashing just after 01:00 BST.
Ms Wort, of Honeysuckle Road, Southampton, was pronounced dead at the scene on the A27 Kanes Hill.
Her family described her as a "loving and caring daughter, sister and mother".
In a statement they said: "We watched with pride as she took her first steps as a new parent with her family by her side.
"She was looking forward to a long future with her daughter. This has now been taken away from her and leaves a void that can never be filled."
DC Mark Furse, of Hampshire's Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: "A family has been devastated because of one man's complete disregard for the laws of the road.
"Procter should not have been driving full stop, let alone while drunk and high on drugs in a stolen car. Drivers like Procter deserve to be behind bars.
"Our thoughts remain with the family and friends of Mia."
