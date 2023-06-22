Police appeal after placenta found near hospital in Southampton
Police are trying to trace a woman who has recently given birth after a human placenta was found near a hospital.
The discovery was made off Dale Road in Southampton, close to the Spire Hospital, on Wednesday morning.
Officers said they were "extremely concerned" for the mother's welfare and urged her to come forward.
Hampshire Constabulary said a scene watch was in place and that there would be an increased police presence in the area while officers investigated.
Appealing directly to the mother, Ch Insp Marcus Kennedy said: "I know this must be a very distressing time for you, but I want to make sure you are getting the right help and care.
"I understand you may be frightened - it is important that you get in touch with us."
He added that anyone who contacted the force could speak to officers in complete confidence and that the priority was to ensure the mother received the help she needed.
