Barry Cairns death: Two charged in Leigh Park stream death inquiry
- Published
Two men have been charged in connection with the death of a man found in a stream on a housing estate.
The body of Barry Cairns, 53, was found in Hermitage Stream in Leigh Park in Havant on Monday.
Mr Cairns' death is being treated as suspicious, Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said.
A 47-year-old man, of Leigh Park, and a man, 42, of no fixed abode, have been charged with perverting the course of justice.
They are both due to appear at Portsmouth Magistrates' Court later.
Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary has set up a dedicated online portal for members of the public to submit information.
