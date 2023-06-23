Isle of Wight Festival: Arrest over alleged vape poisoning incident

Chemical Brothers at IoW Festival 2023Mark Holloway/Getty Images
The 26-year-old woman became ill at the Isle of Wight Festival on Saturday

A man has been arrested on suspicion of poisoning a woman with a vape at the Isle of Wight Festival.

The 26-year-old woman needed medical assistance after using a vape that was given to her by a man at the event on Saturday, police said.

A 51-year-old man, from Rochester, Kent, was arrested in Kent on suspicion of administering a poison or noxious substance with intent, detectives added.

The suspect remains in custody.

