Isle of Wight Festival: Arrest over alleged vape poisoning incident
A man has been arrested on suspicion of poisoning a woman with a vape at the Isle of Wight Festival.
The 26-year-old woman needed medical assistance after using a vape that was given to her by a man at the event on Saturday, police said.
A 51-year-old man, from Rochester, Kent, was arrested in Kent on suspicion of administering a poison or noxious substance with intent, detectives added.
The suspect remains in custody.
