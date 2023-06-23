Eastleigh: Tribute to care home worker killed in crash
A 78-year-old care home worker who died after being hit by a car has been remembered by her family.
Sajila Narayan died in hospital after being struck at the junction of Ainsley Gardens and Royston Avenue in Eastleigh, Hampshire, on 14 June.
Paying tribute, her family said she had been due to retire in September "and had many plans".
Witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage are being urged to contact police.
In a statement, released by Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary, Ms Narayan's family said she was "loved by all" who knew her.
"She loved her family, enjoyed travelling and gardening was her passion.
"She will be greatly missed by all her family, who are overwhelmed by grief," they added.
