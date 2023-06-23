Southampton City Council: New councillors elected after candidate's death
Three Labour councillors have been elected after initial voting during this year's local elections was suspended following the death of a candidate on polling day.
Rebecca May McCreanor, Matt Renyard and Beccy Ruddick will represent Coxford ward on Southampton City Council.
Voting in May was suspended following the death of Conservative councillor Graham Galton.
Mr Galton had previously served Millbrook ward.
The results of the elections on Thursday mean Labour remains in control of the authority with 38 councillors. The Conservatives hold nine seats, the Liberal Democrats three and the Green Party one.
