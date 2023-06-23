Southampton teen jailed over boy's death in motorbike crash
A teenage motorcyclist who killed his 14-year-old pillion passenger by crashing while performing a wheelie has been jailed.
Layton Cashmore, from Hedge End, Hampshire, suffered fatal head injuries when the stolen motorbike crashed with a car in Southampton in July 2022.
A 17-year-old boy previously pleaded guilty at Southampton Crown Court to causing death by dangerous driving.
The defendant was jailed for six years with a three-year extended licence.
The Suzuki motorbike was stolen from Town Quay, Southampton, on 17 July 2022 - the day before the crash, the court heard.
Edward Elton, prosecuting, said a GPS tag worn by the defendant. who cannot be named because of his age, showed he was at the scene.
On the day of the crash, the Southampton boy appeared in court and pleaded guilty to charges of affray and causing actual bodily harm arising from a previous incident, the judge was told.
During the afternoon, he embarked on a "long, persistent and deliberate course of very bad driving" with the helmetless Mr Cashmore as a pillion passenger, Mr Elton said.
Manoeuvres included speeding, wheelies and dangerous overtaking, the judge was told.
The motorbike was travelling at up to 80mph (130km/h) when it collided with the rear of a car in Hill Lane, the court heard.
Mr Cashmore was thrown about 23m (75ft), suffering "catastrophic head injuries", prosecutors said.
He never regained consciousness and died later after passing his 15th birthday in a hospice, the court heard.
The defendant, who had no motorcycle licence, fled the scene, the judge heard.
Previously, Layton Cashmore's family said he was "one of a kind, with the biggest heart".
In a statement, they said: "He left a mark on anyone who had the privilege to meet him. As a family we will never be the same."
