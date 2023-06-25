Isle of Wight: Tribute to 'treasured' teen after fatal motorcycle crash

Jake Hall was "gentle, kind, loving and funny", his family said

Parents have paid tribute to their "amazing and treasured" teenage son who died when his motorcycle collided with a car.

Jake Hall, 17, from Freshwater, Isle of Wight, crashed on the A3054 Hill Lane at the junction with Pixley Hill at about 17:30 BST on Friday.

The teenager was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have appealed for witnesses who saw the white KTM motorcycle or the white Ford Fiesta involved.

In a statement, Mr Hall's family said he was "gentle, kind, loving and funny" and would be "forever missed by all his family and close friends".

The crash happened on the A3054 Hill Lane at the junction with Pixley Hill

