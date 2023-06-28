Lost parrot rescued after flying to Isle of Wight from mainland
- Published
A parrot has been reunited with its owners after flying from the mainland for a "holiday" to the Isle of Wight.
Miguel went missing from his home at the Beaulieu River marina in the New Forest last week, leading to a social media appeal for his whereabouts.
He was found 15 miles (24km) away at a car park in popular tourist spot Sandown, with rescuers joking the bird must have "needed a holiday".
The parrot has since been returned via boat in a cat carrier.
Miguel had become somewhat of a mascot in the Beaulieu River team's office, which referred to him as their "beloved parrot" when he first disappeared.
They had urged anyone with information to get in contact, describing how Miguel would respond to his own name and was "partial to some fruit".
And thankfully the Alexandrine parrot was promptly rescued by the Wildheart Trust, an animal sanctuary and rescue centre, after being found in Yaverland car park.
In a post on Facebook, the trust said: "He obviously decided he needed a holiday from his busy job with the team at Beaulieu River - and what better place to go than the sandy shores of Sandown Bay!"
Wendy Stowe, harbour master at Beaulieu River said: "We are so grateful to both the public and The Wildheart Animal Sanctuary for helping to find and look after Miguel.
"He's been very chatty since getting home, but we're not sure his favourite phrase of 'good boy' is quite true!"