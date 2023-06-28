Brockenhurst to Southampton rail delays due to broken-down train
- Published
Train travellers are facing delays and cancellations on the Southampton Central line after a train broke down.
The train lost power earlier on the line between Brockenhurst and Southampton.
South Western Railway (SWR) said a "rescue train" had recovered the the 07:20 BST Poole to London Waterloo service which lost power.
The train firm said services would be cancelled, delayed or revised until 15:00.
Replacement buses have been brought in to run between Southampton Central and Brockenhurst in both directions.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.