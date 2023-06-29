Andover murder probe after man's body found at flats
- Published
A murder investigation has been launched after the body of a man was found at a block of flats in Hampshire.
The man, in his 60s, was discovered at The Signals in New Street, Andover, shortly before 12:00 BST on Wednesday.
Formal identification is yet to take place but the man's next of kin have been informed, police said.
Hampshire Constabulary added that there would be an increased police presence in the area while officers conducted enquiries.
Senior investigating officer Det Ch Insp Rod Kenny said: "We are in the early stages of our investigation and are keen to hear from anyone who believes they hold information to assist the enquiry.
"Any information could be useful, no matter how insignificant you may feel it is."
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.