Southampton placenta discovery: Images of two men released
- Published
Images of two men have been released by police searching for a mother after a human placenta was found.
The discovery was made close to the Spire Hospital, off Dale Road, Southampton, on 21 June.
Tests were carried out on the placenta which confirmed it was human.
Police said the two men seen on CCTV, who were believed to have been in the area on Saturday 17 June, were not under suspicion but may have "vital information" about the woman.
One was thought to have been walking along Dale Road and the other walking up the Dale Road hill towards Tremona Road and the hospital.
Ch Insp Marcus Kennedy said: "We continue to investigate the circumstances leading up to the discovery of the placenta and now have images of these two men who we would like to speak to as soon as possible.
"We would like to stress that they are not under any suspicion or in any trouble, but we believe they may have vital information to assist our enquiries."
Police have previously stressed there was no criminal investigation and urged the woman to seek help.
Earlier this week, midwives at the nearby Princess Anne maternity hospital urged the mother to make contact and said they were ready to provide her and her baby with the support they needed.
A cordon at the path off Dale Road has now been lifted.
