Andover murder: Woman and man arrested
- Published
A woman has been arrested on suspicion of murder after the body of a man was found at a block of flats.
The man, 62, was discovered at The Signals in New Street, Andover, shortly before 12:00 BST on Wednesday.
A 36-year-old woman from Andover was arrested in Birmingham on suspicion of murder. Hampshire Constabulary also arrested a 43-year-old man from Aldridge on suspicion of assisting an offender.
The man and woman remain in custody.
Formal identification is yet to take place but the man's next-of-kin has been informed, police said.
Officers added there would be an increased police presence in the area while officers conducted inquiries.
Anyone with information or footage that may help with the investigation can submit it via the force's online portal.
