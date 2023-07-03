University Hospital Southampton 'shocked' by staff bullying claims
A hospital has described allegations of bullying by its staff as "upsetting and shocking".
University Hospital Southampton (UHS) NHS Foundation Trust said comments were made on a private social media group by "current and former staff". It said they described their "experiences of bullying" within its hospitals.
The trust runs six sites in Hampshire, including Southampton General Hospital.
It said its priority was to understand more about the experiences of staff.
In a statement, the trust's chief people officer Steve Harris said UHS strived to provide "a positive work environment" where everyone could thrive "free of bullying, harassment or discrimination of any kind".
"We have taken action against individuals where there is evidence that this has taken place and we will continue to do so," he added.
'Drive change'
Mr Harris said there were systems in place to report and support people experiencing "unacceptable behaviours" and he was committed to making sure they were effective and supportive.
"Where they are not, we will take whatever action is needed to drive change," he said.
The trust also runs Princess Anne Hospital, Southampton Children's Hospital, New Forest Birth Centre, Royal South Hants Hospital and Lymington New Forest Hospital.
UHS said it would not be commenting any further.
