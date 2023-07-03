Andover murder case victim 'lived life the way he wanted to'
A family has paid tribute to a 62-year-old man whose death has prompted a murder inquiry.
Stuart Crocker's body was found at his flat in Andover, Hampshire, shortly before 12:00 BST on Wednesday.
In a statement, relatives said: "He lived his life the way he wanted to and no-one had the right to take that away from him."
A 36-year-old woman from Andover, who was arrested in Birmingham, remains in custody on suspicion of murder.
A 43-year-old man from Aldridge, West Midlands, who was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender, has been bailed while inquiries continue, police said.
Mr Crocker was found dead by paramedics at The Signals in New Street.
His family said they were "shocked and saddened" to hear of his death.
Police have appealed for people with relevant information to contact them through an online portal.
