Jimmy Dickinson: Statue of Portsmouth legend set for Fratton Park
- Published
Planning permission has been granted for a statue of Portsmouth Football Club legend Jimmy Dickinson outside the club's stadium.
The 2.2m (7ft) bronze statue will be installed on the north-west side of Fratton Park.
Jimmy Dickinson played 845 games for Pompey, his only club, between 1946 and 1965.
Pompey Supporters' Trust said it hoped the statue would be up in August ahead of the club's 125th anniversary year.
Dickinson, who was awarded an MBE, played for England 48 times including at two World cups.
The left half holds Portsmouth's appearance record, became club secretary and served as manager from 1977-1979.
He died in 1982 at the age of 57.
'Aura of the man'
Portsmouth Supporters' Trust, which raised more than £100,000 to fund the statue, said it was a "fitting tribute to a man who did so much for the club".
Trust treasurer Donald Vass said: "It's a really impressive statue and it certainly gives across the aura of the man that we really wanted to achieve.
"There are very few people in football who achieved everything he did."
A clay cast by London sculptor Douglas Jennings has been sent to the Czech Republic for the statue to be created.
