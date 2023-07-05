Ewshot fire: Roof and first floor of home destroyed
The roof and first floor of a large house have been destroyed by fire.
Crews from across Hampshire and Surrey were sent to the fire on Ewshot Lane, Ewshot, Hampshire, at about 16:30 BST on Tuesday.
Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service said crews worked for almost 11 hours to put the fire out.
The fire service said no-one was injured and investigation officers were due to return to the home later to establish the cause.
