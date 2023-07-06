Rescue pet pig on the loose in village near Basingstoke
- Published
A family is on the hunt for its pet pig, who is thought to have escaped her enclosure.
Squeak, a 13-year-old sow, has been missing from her home in Old Basing, near Basingstoke, since Monday.
The pig was rescued in 2014 by a family that takes in unwanted farm animals, after she was discovered "tied up".
Her owner, Annette Carrig, said it was "out of character" for the pet porker and was worried she could have been "stolen".
Describing the pig as a "foodie" and a girl that "likes her veg", Ms Carrig said Squeak would normally be in her pen waiting for breakfast.
But when the family went to dish up her early morning snack on Monday, she was nowhere to be seen.
Ms Carrig has insisted the swine "wouldn't have gone far" and that in the past she had occasionally dug a hole under the fence and wandered into the field next door, but always returned.
"If you imagine the enclosure, it's got stock fencing on - that's within a couple of acres of field - that's then got a metal gate," she said.
Squeak was last spotted by a member of the public on at 08:30 BST on Monday on Basing Road.
But despite informing the police, the RSPCA and searching the woods around the area "several times a day", the family has not found her.
"Even if she's succumbed to a car accident or something, it's not like you wouldn't notice you'd hit a pig," Ms Carrig said.
"I just want to know where she is," she added.
The BBC has approached Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary for comment.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.