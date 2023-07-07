Dementia patients to be moved out of Southampton
- Published
Families could have to travel more than 30 miles to visit relatives with dementia under new plans to free up hospital beds.
The changes would see 12 dementia patients relocated from Southampton's Western Community Hospital to Gosport and Basingstoke.
The NHS claims it would free up space for those with "functional illnesses such as schizophrenia".
But there are concerns the proposals are not in patients' "best interests".
The Southern NHS Foundation Trust currently offers 14 "organic dementia" beds for inpatients in the Beaulieu Ward at Southampton's Western Community Hospital.
The plans would see patients moved to Gosport War Memorial Hospital's Poppy Ward and Parkland Hospital's Elmwood Ward in Basingstoke.
Councillor Lorna Fielker, member for health at Southampton City Council, said she was "troubled" by the proposals.
She claimed it would take "significant time" for visiting relatives to travel to Basingstoke or Gosport, adding it would impact people with jobs and those with their own health problems.
But Ron Shields, CEO of the Southern NHS Foundation Trust, claimed most of the patients in the Beaulieu Ward are from other parts of Hampshire, rather than Southampton itself.
However, according to data released by the trust, just under 10% are.
Further consultations will be held by Southern NHS Foundation Trust before plans go ahead.