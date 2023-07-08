Disabled Basingstoke child given 'voice' thanks to park signs
- Published
A disabled six-year-old can now communicate in his favourite park thanks to a new sign.
Cohen, from Popley, Basingstoke, has a genetic disorder that means he is unable to talk.
The communication board was installed in Lime Pits play area in June, and features pictures and words that non-verbal children can point to, such as "slide" and "swing".
His mum, Lauren, said it had given her son "a voice".
Cohen has DiGeorge syndrome and 15q11.2 genetic deletions that mean he cannot speak, walk or digest food properly.
Lauren said he "loves the park" but the developmental delays meant taking him could be "challenging".
When the pair discovered the new communication board at the park, Lauren began filming her son using it on her phone and later uploaded the video to TikTok.
"It was brilliant and I could tell he enjoyed using it because he kept wanting to go back to it," she said.
"It's like it's given my son a voice."
Laura James, Basingstoke and Dean Borough Council's cabinet member for housing, said she was "delighted" to see the video on TikTok.
Ms James added that the council would be looking to introduce more of the boards to their existing play areas when they are refurbished.