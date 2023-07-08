Southampton Redbridge Causeway: Weekend closure for A35 bridge works
A main route in and out of Southampton is closed all weekend as work continues to strengthen the aging concrete bridges.
Commuters have faced delays on the inbound A35 Redbridge Causeway since January.
Hampshire County Council said the road is being closed in both directions until 06:00 BST on Monday, and again on 14 to 17 July.
It said the "substantial and complex" project would be completed by November.
Lane closures in place since January have seen instances of gridlocked traffic through nearby Totton and 2.5-mile tailbacks as far as Ashurst in the New Forest.
The road serves as a link between the New Forest waterside area and Southampton and connects with the M271.
The work is part of an upgrade to the bridges that are used by roughly 60,000 vehicles a day. It is aimed at ensuring they will last another 30 years.
