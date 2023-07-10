Rushington roundabout: Changes planned to prevent lorries toppling
Work is set to be carried out to a major roundabout in a bid to stop lorries from overturning.
A number of container lorries have toppled over on the Rushington Roundabout at Totton near Southampton.
Hampshire County Council said the roundabout is to be "reprofiled" following a safety review.
The additional work, along with increased construction costs has increased the cost of existing improvement plans by £910,000.
The roundabout is frequently used by lorries travelling to and from Eling Wharf near Marchwood.
One toppled while negotiating the roundabout in May 2022, falling on to railings alongside a footpath.
Other similar incidents were reported in 2013, 2017 and 2018. In 2015, a driver was trapped inside a burning vehicle, and "lucky" to emerge unscathed, police said at the time.
A £1.9m upgrade of the roundabout was approved last year but the council said inflation, an increase in construction costs and the scope of the project, has meant the budget is set to be increased to a total of £2.8m, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
The scheme also includes a northbound bus-only lane on the Marchwood Bypass to allow for Southampton bound buses as well as improvements to existing walking and cycling infrastructure beside the A326 Marchwood Bypass.
The proposals for additional funding are due to be approved at a council meeting later.
