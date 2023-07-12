Southampton City Council alerts government over financial emergency
A council has warned the government it may run out of money this year.
Southampton City Council is spending beyond its means and may exhaust its reserves, a report has said.
The Labour-controlled authority has brought in external accountants and is holding weekly meetings to cut costs.
Conservative group leader Dan Fitzhenry said overspending had taken the city to the "edge of bankruptcy". Labour leader Satvir Kaur has been approached for comment.
In his report, financial planning chief officer Steve Harrison warned the council was at risk of "financial failure".
He said: "The in-year forecast may be significantly above the approved revenue budget and reserves available.
"Informal discussions have commenced with government to appraise them of our financial situation."
Mr Harrison said the council had commissioned the Chartered Institute of Public Finance and Accountancy (CIPFA) to review its finances.
CIPFA's report, which will be presented to councillors on 19 July, concluded: "The council has, in recent years, relied on reserves to meet gaps in its budget.
"It is evident that there has been a culture that overspends will be covered."
It said a so-called "Section 114" report - resulting in a spending freeze and government intervention - was a growing possibility in 2023/24.
Mr Fitzhenry, who led the council until last year, said his administration left a £10m underspend and £30m in reserves.
He said: "The council from the summer of 2022 has been overspending. Consequently it has blown its budgets and spent its reserves.
"Bankruptcy is a real possibility. There's not much they can do without support from government."
Previously, council leader Satvir Kaur claimed the Conservatives left a £23m black hole in the council's finances.
She said: "We need to introduce a fair system of funding for councils, as a matter of urgency."
