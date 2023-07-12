Ryde murder probe: CCTV images released in island murder probe
Detectives have released CCTV images of two people they want to speak to following the death of a man on the Isle of Wight.
Tommy Barton was found injured on Park Road, Ryde, in the early hours of 28 May. He died on his way to hospital.
Police say the pair seen in the newly-released images are potential witnesses and urged them to get in touch.
Cameron Baker, 27, from Sandown, and 27-year-old Rio Scott, from Ryde, have been charged with Mr Barton's murder.
Mr Barton's family previously described the father-of-one as a "caring and generous man that lived his life to the maximum".
Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said in a statement: "We appreciate that these images are not the best quality but if you recognise yourself in the pictures, or were in the area at the time of this incident and are yet to speak to police, please get in touch."
