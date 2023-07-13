Isle of Wight Pride called off over forecast wind

The event in Ryde is cancelled as forecasters warn of unseasonably wet and very windy weather

A three day pride event has been cancelled due to forecast strong winds.

Thousands were expected at Isle of Wight Pride featuring music, drag acts and a parade at Eastern Gardens, Ryde Esplanade from Friday until Sunday.

Organisers said: "With a heavy heart... we have taken this decision due to safety concerns."

A yellow wind warning has been issued from 07:00 BST on Friday until 23:59 Saturday when it "will be wet and very windy", the Met Office said.

In a statement posted on its Facebook page, Isle Of Wight Pride said: "We apologise for any inconvenience but safety is of paramount importance."

The event's organisers said they were working to reschedule the event for the 18-20 August.

