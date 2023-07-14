Fareham crematorium plans approved
A new crematorium is being approved by councillors because an existing one is "overloaded", a planning committee heard.
Fareham Borough Council backed plans for the new facility between Fareham and Gosport in Hampshire.
Mercia Crematorium Developments Limited also said in its plans that it was required due to increasing rates of death, cremation, and population.
Some residents have questioned the suitability of the site's location.
They have also raised fears about the impact the scheme could have on traffic.
The land earmarked for the scheme is north of Brune Lane, otherwise known as the Horse Field.
'Future needs'
Nick Walker, chairman of the planning committee, said Portchester Crematorium was "already overloaded" and the "fifth busiest in the country".
He said: "We had officers in Hampshire County Council highways department come along and confirmed that as far as they were concerned, all the highway arrangements that have been made fit with all the latest protocols.
"There was a number of deputations that were written complaining about the traffic, the location, the smell, the footpaths were incorrect, but every question was answered. It was a well-written report and it was unanimously approved by members."
He said the single-storey building was in a "logical place", followed national guidelines, was not too close to a town, and did not "interfere with the countryside or the strategic gap".
He added: "It is a busy junction but it's all at peak times and of course, the funerals won't be necessary at the peak times.
"I think all in all the scheme is good and it caters to future needs."
The crematorium chapel will provide up to 90 seats but internal folding doors could increase increase the capacity to 130 if the entrance vestibule is used.
